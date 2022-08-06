SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘This is an honor:’ Community celebrates 100th birthday of North Myrtle Beach WWII veteran

‘This is an honor:’ Community celebrates 100th birthday of North Myrtle Beach WWII veteran
‘This is an honor:’ Community celebrates 100th birthday of North Myrtle Beach WWII veteran(WMBF)
By Natasha Laguerre and Allyson Bento
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge is celebrating a century of life in the Grand Strand.

Angelo Marzili got help celebrating his 100th birthday from Post 10804 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Little River on Friday.

“I think it’s so much for them to go through, this is an honor,” said Marzili. “I’m feeling too good for being so close to death.”

The VFW post invited guests from the community to join, including North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

Hatley presented Marzili with a prestigious gift during the festivities, a key to the city.

“It shows his strength, it shows his tenacity for life,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate his 100th birthday and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for...
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple...
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

Latest News

South Carolina currently has a law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected, at...
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus