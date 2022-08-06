SC Lottery
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked in Berkeley Co. due to crash with injuries

It happened on Mudville Road near State Road.
It happened on Mudville Road near State Road.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a road is blocked Friday night following a crash with injuries in the Cross area.

It happened on Mudville Road near State Road.

The crash was reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol just before 8:00 p.m.

There is no official word yet on how many people were injured or what their conditions are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

