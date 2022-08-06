TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked in Berkeley Co. due to crash with injuries
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a road is blocked Friday night following a crash with injuries in the Cross area.
It happened on Mudville Road near State Road.
The crash was reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol just before 8:00 p.m.
There is no official word yet on how many people were injured or what their conditions are.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.