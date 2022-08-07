10-man Battery defeated 4-1 against Louisville

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery fell 4-1 on the road Saturday against Louisville City FC in what proved to be a frustrating evening.

Augustine Williams put the Battery ahead early with his 12th goal of the season. Louisville, however, scored four unanswered goals from there to secure the three points at Lynn Family Stadium.

The Battery were reduced to 10 men when Enock Kwakwa was shown a red card in the second half. Charleston will look to bounce back as the away stand continues on Friday against New York Red Bulls II.

The evening started with the hosts controlling the majority of the possession and opportunities early on. Rising to the occasion, the Battery defense stood firm against Louisville’s advances to keep the game scoreless. Leland Archer came up with a goal-line clearance in the 13th minute during one of Louisville’s best looks inside the box. Goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux recorded his first of three saves of the half in the 23rd minute against a short-range shot from Jorge Gonzalez.

Charleston broke open the game in the 26th minute when Augustine Williams scored his 12th goal of the season on a counterattack play. Enock Kwakwa picked out DZ Harmon down the right flank and Harmon found Williams inside the box for the opening tally. Harmon was credited for the assist, his first of 2022. Louisville were undeterred and equalized at the half-hour mark via Brian Ownby following a corner kick. Fauroux came up big again 44th minute with a save to deny Wilson Harris inside the box. The sides went into the break level at 1-1 despite Louisville retaining over 60% of possession during the half.

Play resumed in the second half with the hosts eager to break the deadlock. Louisville did just that in the 52nd minute when Enoch Mushagalusa found the back of the net. The tally came after Mushagalusa had a goal chalked off for offside at the end of the first half. Charleston were dealt a disadvantage in the 63rd minute as Enock Kwakwa was issued a red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men for the remainder of the match. Louisville were quick to capitalize on the one-man advantage and added a third goal in the 67th minute via Wilson Harris.

The Battery looked to fight back into the game but were unable to get a footing against the Eastern Conference leaders. Fauroux continued to go the distance to keep Louisville from adding to their count and made a trio of saves in the waning minutes of the match.

The French shot-stopper would record a season-high seven saves on the night. As the game closed out, Sean Totsh scored Louisville’s fourth goal in the 89th minute to seal the 4-1 victory.

The Battery will look to put Saturday’s result behind them as their August away stand continues on Friday against New York Red Bulls II in New Jersey.

