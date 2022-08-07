SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

9 people shot in OTR overnight
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 am outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets, WXIX reported.

Lt. Col. Mike John says the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none were in critical condition.

He says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person fled the scene, but it’s unknown whether the shooter was wounded.

John says there was a large police presence in the area due to the crowds that have been on Main Street for the last month or so.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting are asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple...
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

Latest News

Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Source: Live 5
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine