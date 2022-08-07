SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 78 in Ladson is closed because...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 78 in Ladson is closed because of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 78 in Ladson is closed because of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. near Mason Pond Road.

Deputies say to expect delays in the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m.
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple...
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Now Hiring with Ann McGill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New Savannah Hwy. project could bring traffic relief
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: First Day Fest happening Sunday