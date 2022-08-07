Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of Highway 78 in Ladson is closed because of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. near Mason Pond Road.

Deputies say to expect delays in the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

