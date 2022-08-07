Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning.

William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.

Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road.

“Investigators from CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit determined that a Kia sedan was westbound on Highway 78 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and into the grass shoulder, where it struck the pedestrian walking westbound,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

The crash left Highway 78 closed for several hours while deputies investigated.

Grant was uninjured in the crash; however, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for “life-threatening injuries.”

After being arrested, Grant was also charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on him in custody, deputies say.

Grant is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. Investigators say additional charges are possible.

Meanwhile, CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.