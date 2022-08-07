Khris Middleton returns to Charleston to host youth basketball camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Milwaukee Bucks forward and NBA All-Star Khris Middleton returned to his alma mater, Porter-Gaud, on Saturday to host his youth basketball camp.

The former Cyclone says this is the seventh year of the camp, and his first in the last few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middleton is heading into his 11th season in the NBA and 10th season with the Bucks.

He says having this camp is something he’s always dreamed of hosting for the Lowcountry.

“I mean you always hope to have some type of impact. Thinking about my time going through high school and middle school, always going to different types of basketball camps,” Middleton said. “Mentors, you know you look at these guys like superheroes that you want to be in their shoes and you love what they do. So, I’ve always dreamed of being in this position. So, to get the love and response from the community when I do different types of events, it’s nothing but love which is great. It just shows this community has my back like I’m trying to have theirs.”

Middleton says it’s surreal to think about how far basketball has taken him since his time at Porter-Gaud.

He added that current Indiana Pacer Aaron Nesmith and Tennessee Volunteers senior Josiah James were some of the his first camp counselors. He reflected on the idea of all three of them playing in the NBA in a year.

“That’s unheard of. I mean especially at one time that’d be pretty special,” Middleton said. “To have three professional athletes from one high school in any league is rare. I think you have to give a lot of credit to first our parents then two, to JP (John Pearson). He’s been our coach. He’s been my coach, he’s been Josiah and Aaron’s coach and he’s a guy that is well respected around this school and in the state of South Carolina just because of what he represents, how he goes about his business and how he treats his players and I think that’s what its all about for a high school coach to have someone like that in your back corner preaching to you the right things. Teaching you the right things and the way to go about things.”

Middleton underwent wrist surgery this summer. He says surgery went well and he hopes to be ready go at the beginning of the season or close to it.

The Khris Middleton Basketball Camp runs at Porter-Gaud through Sunday.

