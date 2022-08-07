Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts.

Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch.

*** SCAM ALERT ***



There have been posts on our Facebook page listing a "New Campaign" selling t shirts with the department patch. This is a scam; do not click on this link. pic.twitter.com/Bm6GhljCRU — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) August 7, 2022

The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts and warns the public to not open the link.

The web address of the scam link is marwan99.com.

