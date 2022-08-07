Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts.
Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts and warns the public to not open the link.
The web address of the scam link is marwan99.com.
