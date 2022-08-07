SC Lottery
Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final

Shelby Rogers, of the United States, waves to the spectators after her 6-3, 6-4 victory against...
Shelby Rogers, of the United States, waves to the spectators after her 6-3, 6-4 victory against Veronika Kudermetova, of Russia, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday’s final.

Kasatkina advanced by beating second-seeded and fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 6-4.

Rogers trailed 4-3 in the second set before breaking serve twice while winning three straight games to pull out the match.

Kasatkina topped Badosa for the second time in three career matchups.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

