Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene while the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the driver.

