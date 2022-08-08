SC Lottery
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex

Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night.

Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.

At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in the stomach.

They also found another woman who suffered an injury to her mouth that may have caused teeth to fall out. Police say it is unclear how the second woman was hurt at this time.

Both were taken to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still at the scene investigating.

