CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

