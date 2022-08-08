SC Lottery
Charleston Co. schools consider new security measures and their cost

R2P Innovations of Ladson proposed installing bulletproof doors in Charleston County schools as an added safety measure.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is laying out exactly how it plans to keep students safe before they return to the classroom next week.

But new safety measures come at a cost.

The school board listened Monday afternoon to a pitch from R2P Innovations, a Lowcountry company that makes lightweight, bulletproof doors, something parents have been asking for over the last couple of meetings.

R2P Innovations owner Tony Deering called it a solution that can save lives “in that critical 10 minutes when the metal detectors, when the camera systems, the data analytics have all fallen by the wayside and people are actually dying.”

These doors were actually tested in the district in 2018 after the Parkland School Shooting.

Deering says they tested these doors by shooting them with high-powered rifles both in the door and the window and found they effectively stopped bullets.

When the district tested the doors, it also found them effective but there are still problems. One is the fact that the walls and exterior windows are still vulnerabilities. But the biggest factor is the cost.

The doors cost $6,000 each.

The district’s analysis found it would cost about $35 million to replace all of the district’s doors with bulletproof alternatives.

