Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher needs basic supplies for classroom

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a race to the finish line as teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready for the new school year.

As we get set to start the new school year educators like fifth grade Whitesville Elementary teacher Melody Harrleson are hard at work. She makes sure on the first day of school her classroom is stocked with the basic school supplies for her students.

She says with an average class size of about 30 students, some classroom items can become scarce fast.

Harrelson says having simple items like notebooks, earbuds for students to hear on their educational laptops and tissue on hand makes it easier for her to get right to teaching.

“Although we ask families to supply earbuds many families are not in a position to have that simple supply at the ready,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson says typically about only 5 to 15 percent of students come to class with earbuds at the beginning of the school year.

Harrelson’s Donors Choose project seeks colored paper, cardstock, and a hole punch to help students stay organized within subjects. She’s also requesting recess equipment to keep her busy learners active.

“It takes a lot to be ready for a group that size so it’s a monumental blessing to my students and my classroom just to know I have what I need for any student that walks in the door,” Harrelson said.

Harrelson’s project is called, “Basic supplies for an Exceptional year” and still needs $475 dollars to be funded.

You can help and become a classroom champion right now by donating here.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.