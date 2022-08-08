Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Deputies say they were able to purchase approximately 18 grams of fentanyl from Joye during the course of the investigation.

Authorities say a search warrant at Joye’s home on Thursday led to the seizure of approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, 2.8 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit includes deputies with the sheriff’s office along with officers from the Hanahan, Goose Creek and Moncks Corner police departments.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.