Final hearing for Berkeley County one-cent sales tax set for Monday night

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County leaders will hold a final hearing on a proposed one-cent sales tax that will decide what questions will go on the ballot this November.

The road improvement projects are expected to cost Berkeley County $587 million over the next seven years funded completely from this one-cent sales tax.

This money will go towards improvements to highways, roads, streets, bridges and other transportation-related project facilities.

Some of these areas include Jedburg Road improvements, the Black Tom Road extension and resurfacing Highway 45. The ballot will also ask voters if they approve of using 10% of the sales tax for financing greenbelt initiatives. This means purchasing property for conservation, protecting natural resources and creating active greenspace.

“After years of not having it and after years of the county not being able to get involved to provide solutions, I believe the public would certainly pass it,” Berkeley County Council Chairman Johnny Cribb said. “The negative would be in the one or two years that it didn’t pass, we would lose $50-$60 million a year that we would never get back. So, that’s the danger in it not passing this time.”

Monday night’s third and final hearing will be at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Office.

