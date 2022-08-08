Inflation affecting prices Lowcountry customers are paying

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County business is raising its prices and the owner says it’s because of inflation, a situation happening across the Lowcountry and the nation.

Chef Tim Erwin owns The Sothern General on John’s Island. He says inflation is the reason he’s charging a 20% “industry tax” on his patrons’ bills right now.

“It’s not just the cost of goods. I mean, it’s going across the board, and you’re talking about rent increases on all the fixed costs have gone up as well,” Erwin says.

Erwin says the money will mostly go towards keeping a full staff and paying them a livable wage.

“We implemented that charge that gets split up amongst the kitchen employees in order to get them a much higher rate of pay. So by doing that, we’re able to create an environment that’s where everyone feels supported,” Erwin says. “And then we can tackle all those challenges like inflation, as I think the easiest way to handle cost control is to stay consistent and steady.”

Economics professor Mark Witte explains when the cost of basic materials and labor goes up and stays up it affects the cost of the end product.

“As costs increase, businesses over time will pass on those cost increases to their consumers. Now, the amount of time it takes depends on how competitive the business is,” Witte says.

Witte says a small business may feel the effects of inflation sooner than a large corporation. If they have a lot of customers, they can increase prices to help their bottom line.

“If you’ve got a restaurant that’s got all kinds of customers lining up outside the door, then that business is going to be in the position to pass on any cost increases that they have, those costs are going to be passed on to the end consumer,” Witte says.

He says it might be a while before inflation rates go back down, and people notice prices drop in stores.

“It can take a year or two, maybe even more, to get inflation back down to rates that we’ve seen in the past, low enough inflation that it doesn’t really impact our decision making,” Witte says.

For now, Erwin says he appreciates his customers and wants them to understand what they are paying for behind the scenes in the restaurant industry.

“The reason why we didn’t just raise our prices and not say a word about it is we could start a dialogue or we can get people talking about it. The more you talk about it more people understand that,” Erwin says. “In fact, I don’t think 20 percent even scratched the surface of what we’re really looking at here.”

Erwin says he and his staff are happy to talk to customers who have questions about the charge.

