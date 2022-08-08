SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say

Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Tulsa was caught trying to break into the same car twice in one morning, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department arrested Andrew Thomas on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. about a man, later identified as Thomas, trying to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Though unsuccessful, Thomas caused damage to the car’s door before taking off, police said.

Just over three hours later, Tulsa officers were called out to the same location for a report of Thomas trying to break into the same car again. This time, police said they found Thomas inside the vehicle and took him into custody.

Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Police said he is a convicted felon.

According to jail records, his bond was set at $4,250, and he is expected in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the...
Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
Source: Live 5
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

Latest News

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges...
Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities
Here are some healthy school lunch ideas.
Healthy ideas for back to school lunches
FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in...
Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death