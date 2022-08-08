Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash.

Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

A police report states Dalesandro was traveling east on Rivers Avenue near Greenridge Road just after 6:30 p.m. on June 14 when he struck a car making a left turn.

Investigators say Dalesandro was traveling 86 miles per hour seconds before the collision.

The victim, 30-year-old Lerhonda Bomar, died at the scene, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. Bomar was a detention deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Dalesandro was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.