SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a...
The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash.

Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

A police report states Dalesandro was traveling east on Rivers Avenue near Greenridge Road just after 6:30 p.m. on June 14 when he struck a car making a left turn.

Investigators say Dalesandro was traveling 86 miles per hour seconds before the collision.

The victim, 30-year-old Lerhonda Bomar, died at the scene, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. Bomar was a detention deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Dalesandro was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the...
Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
Source: Live 5
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

Latest News

The Citadel’s regional nutritionist, Cristina Caro says, with the physical demands of their...
Nutrition preparation underway at the Citadel as Cadets head back to school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nutrition preparation underway at the Citadel as Cadets head back to school
DHEC’s Women, Infant and Children van comes to the children’s hospital on Thursdays to deliver...
New MUSC Program provides nutritional support to mothers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New MUSC Program provides nutritional support to mothers