Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say.

Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Deputies say he was charged in an apparent shooting inside a vehicle on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island.

Investigators say two men inside the car suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital whjere one was treated and released. The other, identified as 21-year-old Darius Ayise, Dakari Ayise’s brother, died from his injuries at MUSC on June 2, deputies say.

Investigators say they found two handguns in the vehicle the woman and the two wounded men were traveling in. Witnesses told deputies the occupants of the car exchanged shots over an ongoing dispute.

Ayise was being held at the county jail pending a bond hearing, deputies said.

