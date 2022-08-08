SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18. Joel Barton Hutcheson, 36, of Northport, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to Charleston County jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex.

Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, according to jail records.

Joel Barton Hutcheson, 36, of Northport, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, jail records state.

Both men were arrested in unrelated cases on Tuesday, a release from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office states.

Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

A judge set bond at $25,000 on each solicitation charge and at $50,000 on the dissemination of harmful material charge, for a total bond of $125,000 for Hulsey and $75,000 for Hutcheson.

As of Monday afternoon, Hulsey remained in custody and Hutcheston had been released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the...
Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
Source: Live 5
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

Latest News

The road improvement projects are expected to cost Berkeley County $587 million over the next...
Final hearing for Berkeley County one-cent sales tax set for Monday night
The crash happened at 7:40 p.m. Friday on Highway 176 near Mudville Road, troopers say.
14 hurt, 9 hospitalized in Berkeley Co. crash involving charter bus
Brandon Lilienthal sits inside of North Charleston City Hall on Monday to discuss his new...
New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter