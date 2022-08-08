Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex.

Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, according to jail records.

Joel Barton Hutcheson, 36, of Northport, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, jail records state.

Both men were arrested in unrelated cases on Tuesday, a release from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office states.

Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

A judge set bond at $25,000 on each solicitation charge and at $50,000 on the dissemination of harmful material charge, for a total bond of $125,000 for Hulsey and $75,000 for Hutcheson.

As of Monday afternoon, Hulsey remained in custody and Hutcheston had been released on bond.

