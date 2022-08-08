2 wounded in N. Charleston shooting, police search for gunman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road.

Witnesses reported numerous North Charleston Police vehicles and at least one Charleston County EMS ambulance. A helicopter has also been flying over the scene.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

Police have not released any information about the shooter’s description.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.