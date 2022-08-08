Nutrition preparation underway at the Citadel as Cadets head back to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The fall semester is right around the corner, and nutrition preparation at The Citadel Military College is well underway.

The school works hand in hand with expert nutritionists to develop the perfect balanced diet for their cadets.

The Citadel’s regional nutritionist, Cristina Caro says, with the physical demands of their bodies being so intense, all their menus have been planned with performance in mind.

The Citadel has contracted Sodexo which provides meals on campus ranging from retail, concession stands at sporting events and traditional resident dining.

When students live away from home, especially for the first time, Caro says they can fall into a food rut eating what’s familiar and burning out quickly.

Therefore, back-to-school season is important for her and the culinary team to introduce students to a variety of food that will help them succeed.

Caro says stress and anxiety are essential to managing as a college student and nutrition plays a role.

“Our bodies really prefer to be on a schedule so that would be not just an eating schedule but a sleep schedule. Rest is important for rejuvenation and our immune function,” Caro says.

If students can’t seem to find an eating schedule, Caro recommends grab-and-go snacks that are hydrating to get students through the day.

Students can connect with nutritionist Christina Caro if they have questions or want to form a specific plan for their lifestyle. You can find Cristina Caro on Instagram at @the_mobile_dietitian.

