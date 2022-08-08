SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Anne Heche under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run after crash

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles last week, according to police.

The woman who lived in the house was inside when the car came crashing through the walls, apparently coming to a stop just feet from her.

She and her family are OK, but the house was destroyed. Friends and neighbors have started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)

As for Heche, investigators are waiting on the results of blood work done after the crash.

She’s still in the hospital and doing better, but officials haven’t said whether they’ve been able to talk to her about what happened yet.

Hours before the accident, Heche posted a podcast in which she referenced drinking vodka and wine because she was having a bad day, though it’s unclear when the podcast was recorded. The podcast has since been taken down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the...
Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
Source: Live 5
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says
The road improvement projects are expected to cost Berkeley County $587 million over the next...
Final hearing for Berkeley County one-cent sales tax set for Monday night
R2P Innovations of Ladson proposed installing bulletproof doors in Charleston County schools as...
Charleston Co. schools consider new security measures and their cost
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men