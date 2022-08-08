SC Lottery
Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent.

Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.

Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro bleeding from his face.

A neighbor told police Semeraro came out of his home with a board and swung it at him after an argument, striking the neighbor’s wife in the head and then entered their house to fight.

An incident report states the neighbor than began fighting with Semeraro.

Witnesses told police it was Semeraro who started the fight with a board, which led to Semeraro’s arrest.

Before being booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say.

