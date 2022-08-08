SC Lottery
Police: Man out on bond fired gun at worker at N. Charleston apartment complex

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a man they say was out on bond on a drug charge in connection with firing a shot at a construction worker outside an apartment complex.

Austin Stamper, 23, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Police arrested Stamper Friday at the Bradley Square Apartments on Rivers Avenue.

An incident report states construction crews were working in the area when they saw a white and green work truck speed past them driving recklessly, almost striking them.

A worker told police the man, who investigators identified as Stamper, flipped them off then got out of the truck and began to charge at him. The worker said he grabbed a hammer to defend himself.

Stamper then allegedly pulled out a firearm, the victim said.

A short time later, the report states, Stamper allegedly picked up the firearm, racked a round into its chamber and fired a shot at the worker’s direction.

The victim told police Stamper picked up the spent round and ran into one of the apartment buildings.

Stamper was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

