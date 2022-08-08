SC gas prices fall 12 cents over last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to fall with another week of declines bringing the state’s average down to $3.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.13 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.62.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” GasBuddy Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said. “By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less.”

Prices in South Carolina are 61.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 68.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County area was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.37.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 15.8 cents last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for the price of diesel also fell 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

“Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon,” De Haan said. “We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

