Scattered downpours to continue today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

TROPICS: A tropical wave near the coast of Africa has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. Many models keep this wave weak and indicate significant hurdles ahead as this tries to develop in the open Atlantic Ocean. There is no threat or worries with this tropical wave at this time.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 91.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 88.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.