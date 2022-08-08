SC Lottery
Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance

Ruth Jenkins, 76, has been missing since July 16 from the Pineville area. Deputies say she...
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play.

Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.

“It appears from our investigation at this point that she wandered away from her home in Pineville,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

Jenkins was last seen July 16 walking along Highway 45 in the Pineville area, deputies say.

Jenkins suffers from dementia.

Ruth Jenkins went missing from her home on Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County,...
“We have several people that saw her that day, and before they could report it to us or before we were told about it, she had already disappeared from that area,” Lewis said.

Lewis said they have Jenkins’ keys, car, her pocketbook, and her phone. He said detectives have interviewed all family members, witnesses, and folks in the community that knew her.

Lewis said the search has been difficult because of the terrain in the area.

Members of the South Carolina Black Activist Coalition have been organizing community searches. In a Monday news conference, they said now that it’s been almost a month since she’s been missing, they are asking for more help. Specifically, they’re requesting that the State Law Enforcement Division assist in the search.

“We have people that are out every single day without fail looking for her and we have come up with no answers,” activist Sharea Washington said. “At some point what is it that we can do other than to ask people that have a broader set of resources to get involved.”

Washington said they are not going to stop searching until they find answers.

In response to the activists’ request, Lewis said he welcomes any help, but he doesn’t think it is necessary to bring SLED in at this point. He said everything that SLED would do, his detectives have already done.

“We haven’t stopped. We haven’t forgotten,” Lewis said. “We’re not gonna forget and we’re gonna do everything and continue to do everything we can to find Ruth Jenkins.”

