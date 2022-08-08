Tracking showers and storms this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast for the rest of the day. The afternoon and evening is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

TROPICS: A tropical wave near the coast of Africa has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. Many models keep this wave weak and indicate significant hurdles ahead as this tries to develop in the open Atlantic Ocean. There is no threat or worries with this tropical wave at this time.

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 93, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 90, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87, Low 72.

