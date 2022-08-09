SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the...
Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police search for gunman who injured 2
Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back...
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found shot to death in her car on Featherbed Road...
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing