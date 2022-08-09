SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns

FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals court said a House panel could see his tax returns.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fight to reveal former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is moving forward.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court approved a request that allows the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain the paperwork.

The decision from the D.C. Circuit Court is a major defeat for Trump, who has spent years trying to prevent the release of his tax information, and comes the day after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, reportedly as part of a classified records probe

Trump lawyers could appeal the tax returns decision and continue to extend the litigation.

It's a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Donald Trump. (CNN, WPTV, FOX NEWS, MAR-A-LAGO CLUB, TWITTER, @GOPLEADER @MARCORUBIO @SENRICKSCOTT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

Latest News

Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trump posts campaign-style video