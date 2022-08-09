Berkeley County firefighter recovering after suffering cardiac arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A volunteer fire captain is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest while responding to a three-vehicle crash that sent nine people to the hospital Friday.

Sandridge Volunteer Fire Capt. Doug Delk fell ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, Berkeley Central Assistant Fire Chief Colt Roy said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:40 p.m. Friday on Highway 176 near Mudville Road. It involved a Ford pickup truck with three people inside; a Ford SUV with three people and a bus with nine people.

Trooper Nick Pye said the Ford pickup was headed east on Highway 176, the SUV was stopped facing north on Mudville Road and the bus was headed south on Mudville Road when the three vehicles became involved in a collision.

The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but the fire was quickly put out, Central Berkeley Fire Chief Tim Stephenson said.

The Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department was one of the agencies that responded to the scene. Cross Central Berkeley and the Charleston & Berkeley Fire Departments also responded.

Delk remains at Trident Cardiology where he is currently in stable condition, Roy said.

