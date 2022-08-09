Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars.

“Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.

Police arrested three women after officers say they left children in hot vehicles over the past week.

Officers responded to TJ Maxx on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Aug. 1 where officers say they found a child left unattended in a vehicle that was not running. The child was warm to the touch, had puffy eyes, and was sweating profusely. Police say the child’s mother, Constance Allegood, admitted that she knew her son was in the vehicle. She was arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child.

Officers then responded Thursday to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports in Citadel Mall. Police say three women stole multiple items from the store. They say a traffic stop determined that one of the women, Bianca Ward, left three young children unattended inside of her car while they were committing the crime inside the mall. Ward was charged with three counts of cruelty to children.

Police responded to the Big Lots on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Monday where they found a 3-year-old child cut her clothes off with scissors after being left in a hot car by her grandmother, Pamela Lawson. Witnesses told police the grandmother was in the store for about an hour. Officers say she was shoplifting. Lawson was arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child.

“It only takes a matter of minutes for that child’s temperature to rise, and that puts them at risk medically, especially for heat stroke which could ultimately lead in death,” Billie said.

Billie said you could leave important items like a phone, a purse, or a shoe in the backseat to remember to check your child, or you could leave a note for yourself.

She said that child is the most valuable thing in your car, so you should not forget them.

