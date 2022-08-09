College of Charleston takes on more lenient COVID-19 guidelines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston has discontinued isolation housing and contact tracing protocols for this upcoming school year.

The college has taken a much more individualized approach for this school year, providing self-test kits instead of on-campus testing and making contact tracing optional.

Other changes to the 2022-2023 guidelines include having students either leave campus or have an action plan when quarantining because they no longer have isolation housing. They will give students the option to call Student Health during isolation instead of the university calling them. They will also continue surveillance of self-reports on campus, and they still encourage symptomatic students to reach out to Student Health Services for testing.

Click here to read more about the new CofC guidelines.

“We’re just excited to have students back on campus and to work with them in this next phase,” Alicia Caudill, VP of Student Affairs at College of Charleston, said. “Our students have been very resilient, very responsive to the request both from the campus and the greater community as to how to best care for themselves and care for others. So, I’m confident that they will continue to demonstrate that same level of care and concern for themselves and others.”

The college says if viral conditions change substantially, it will adapt to keep the community safe.

