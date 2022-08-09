Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward.

Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m.

Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies and agents from the State Law Enforcement Division continue to process evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information on her killing is asked to call 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. They can also email lead Detective Sgt. Ballard at bballard@colletoncounty.org.

