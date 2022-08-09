SC Lottery
Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city.

If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area.

Developers are referring to this project as “The Community.” They are looking to bring 300 apartment units, 130 senior living units and 32,000 square feet of retail space.

The proposed site is along highway 52 near the Colonial Heights neighborhood, Braemoore and the Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Developers say “The Community” is seen as a place to further the goals of the Goose Creek Comprehensive plan. One of those goals is to encourage a mixture of residential, commercial, and institutional land uses in a walkable setting and the developers believe “The Community” will do just that.

Now, there are rules on what the space can and cannot be used for. A few prohibited land uses include a vape shop, gas station, and auto repair shop, but professional healthcare offices, dance studios, and restaurants are allowed.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Goose Creek City Hall. There will be time set aside for public comment.

