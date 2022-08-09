SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Paws, facing overcapacity, reduces adoption fees

By Anna Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are taking in 15 to 35 animals daily when they used to only take in between 10 to 20.

They say they are having a huge overcapacity problem, causing them to line up kennels in the hallways of the facility.

The adoption board was empty at the end of a normal workday Tuesday, something they say is not normal.

Danielle Zuck, the director of marketing and development, says they have seen a huge uptick in lost pets coming in. She says she thinks they are seeing fewer people adopting right now because times are hard and it’s hard to pay for a pet on top of everything else.

To combat this issue, the shelter reduced adoption fees to $50 for any animal, excluding puppies, through the rest of the month.

“Most of the time, animals when they’re lost, they’re within, you know, a few blocks, a few doors of where they actually live,” Zuck said. “So, we kind of need a community to champion this right now. ‘Can you foster an animal you found? Can you post it on the lost and found pages? Can you care for it and not have it enter our shelter?’ We’re really trying to ask the community to help us out right now.”

The Pet Supports Service Department is now open seven days a week to help reunite pets with their owners quicker to try and reduce capacity and find animals a loving home.

Here is what the shelter is doing right now:

  • Reducing adoption fees to $50 for any animal (excluding puppies) for the month of August
  • Reducing reserve fees on animals that just came to $50
  • Lowering reclaim fees for pets to be reunited with their owner
  • Asking the community to foster the stray animal until we have room
  • Asking the community to post on local websites and pages and knock on doors if a lost pet is found
  • Pleading for foster homes
  • Contacting 501-3c rescues around the country
  • Trying to avoid issuing a temporary moratorium
  • Extending its Pet Supports Service Department to be open seven days a week to help reunite pets with their owners faster.

Dorchester Paws asks the community to share this post on Facebook.

For more information, visit dorchesterpaws.org

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee

Latest News

Sandridge Volunteer Fire Capt. Doug Delk suffered cardiac arrest Friday night while responding...
Berkeley County firefighter recovering after suffering cardiac arrest
Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy wants get 75 percent of students...
Kennedy lays out ‘aggressive’ 5-year goals for school district
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws, facing overcapacity, reduces adoption fees
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kennedy lays out ‘aggressive’ 5-year goals for school district