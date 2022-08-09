SC Lottery
FAA OKs Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing can resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner after federal regulators said Monday they are satisfied with changes the manufacturer has made.

American Airlines said it expects to get its first new Dreamline passenger jet in more than 15 months as early as Wednesday.

The FAA said acting Administrator Billy Nolen wanted to hear about steps Boeing implemented to fix manufacturing problems and ensure independence for Boeing employees who work with regulators.

Production of the large 787 was postponed because of several problems including gaps between panels of the carbon-composite skin and use of unapproved titanium parts.

Boeing South Carolina released a statement on the FAA’s announcement:

We continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers towards resuming 787 deliveries.

American said Monday that its newest 787 will come from the Boeing factory in South Carolina and is expected to begin carrying passengers in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

