SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fewer storms for the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance will be lower today as slightly drier air moves into our area temporarily. Early morning rain will clear the coast and most of this morning will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs making it into the low 90s this afternoon inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is Moderate Risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to an increased swell. Limit how far out children swim and inexperienced swimmers should stay close to the coastline as well. The rain will be hit or miss style again on Wednesday before increasing on Thursday and Friday due to the approach of a cold front. Behind this front, the rain chance will decrease, humidity will lower and temperatures won’t be quite as hot for the upcoming weekend. Some inland areas may wake up to the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic will continue to try to organize as it slowly moves westward over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center has odds at 40% that this tropical wave develops into a tropical depression by this weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Steamy Night Ahead... More Heat Tuesday w/Pop-Up Storms!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast