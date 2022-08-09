Fewer storms for the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance will be lower today as slightly drier air moves into our area temporarily. Early morning rain will clear the coast and most of this morning will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs making it into the low 90s this afternoon inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is Moderate Risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to an increased swell. Limit how far out children swim and inexperienced swimmers should stay close to the coastline as well. The rain will be hit or miss style again on Wednesday before increasing on Thursday and Friday due to the approach of a cold front. Behind this front, the rain chance will decrease, humidity will lower and temperatures won’t be quite as hot for the upcoming weekend. Some inland areas may wake up to the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic will continue to try to organize as it slowly moves westward over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center has odds at 40% that this tropical wave develops into a tropical depression by this weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

