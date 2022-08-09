SC Lottery
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say

Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns and ammo were found in an unlocked office closet.(Secaucus Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SECAUCUS, N.J. (Gray News) - The marketing director of a hospital in New Jersey was arrested over the weekend after authorities say they found a large cache of firearms and ammunition at the medical facility.

The Secaucus Police Department said detectives arrested 46-year-old Reuven Alonalayoff after officers found 11 handguns, 27 rifles/shotguns and an assault rifle in an unlocked closet within an office at the Hudson Regional Hospital.

Police said they were called to the hospital on July 18 regarding a possible bomb threat. During a safety sweep of the building, the bomb detection team found the guns and ammunition in an unlocked closet.

“The unsecured storage of a large cache of weaponry, especially in this location, certainly creates a risk to public safety,” said Dennis Miller, police chief with the Secaucus Police Department. “I commend the efforts and professionalism of all the police personnel involved in this investigation.”

Authorities said Alonalayoff, the marketing director at the Hudson Regional Hospital, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Secaucus police said Alonalayoff’s charges include possession of an assault firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Authorities said the hospital was cleared regarding the bomb threat and later determined it to be a hoax.

