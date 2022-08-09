SC Lottery
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire(Holly Turner)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a structure fire in Plantation Point is under control and no one was injured.

According to Captain John Evans, an unattached garage in the 1900 block of Arundel caught fire. Evans said no one was in the garage at the time.

No further details are known at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

