N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say.

White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Belvedere t-shirt, black leggings and a brown and black wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

