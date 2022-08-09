SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New volunteer fire station to cut down insurance costs

Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county...
Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county and decrease the cost of homeowners insurance for those in the area.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a new fire station in Dorchester County.

Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county and decrease the cost of homeowners insurance for those in the area.

The Sandridge Fire Station is a volunteer fire station that was strategically placed in order to lower the fire ratings in the area and decrease insurance premiums for homeowners.

It is currently under construction in Dorchester County down Sandridge road.

Tres Atkinson, the Fire Chief of Dorchester County, said the addition of this station could drop nearby homeowners’ insurance premiums by half.

He said the Sandridge Fire station will protect rural areas in the County, which will be reflected by insurance rates.

Being a volunteer station, it will not be fully staffed. Atkinson said if a call is nearby, local volunteers can pick up a truck and gear from the new station and head out.

The closest fully staffed stations are St. George, Harleysville and Ridgeville leaving, what Atkinson described as, a ‘donut hole’ that none of the fully staffed stations cover.

Atkinson said there are many benefits to having a station in that area.

“Number one, it helps in their pocketbooks, because this is saving them money by putting this station up. And then of course it’s also a community thing. Bringing people together for common calls and it helps build comradery,” Atkinson said.

Construction on the fire station is expected to be completed by the end of the year. For more information about volunteer fire programs in Dorchester County, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
Out of caution, the fort was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday.
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

Latest News

Developers are referring to this project as “The Community.” They are looking to bring 300...
Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school security improvements ‘wish list’ to cost $60 mil
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee