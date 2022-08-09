New volunteer fire station to cut down insurance costs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a new fire station in Dorchester County.

Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county and decrease the cost of homeowners insurance for those in the area.

The Sandridge Fire Station is a volunteer fire station that was strategically placed in order to lower the fire ratings in the area and decrease insurance premiums for homeowners.

It is currently under construction in Dorchester County down Sandridge road.

Tres Atkinson, the Fire Chief of Dorchester County, said the addition of this station could drop nearby homeowners’ insurance premiums by half.

He said the Sandridge Fire station will protect rural areas in the County, which will be reflected by insurance rates.

Being a volunteer station, it will not be fully staffed. Atkinson said if a call is nearby, local volunteers can pick up a truck and gear from the new station and head out.

The closest fully staffed stations are St. George, Harleysville and Ridgeville leaving, what Atkinson described as, a ‘donut hole’ that none of the fully staffed stations cover.

Atkinson said there are many benefits to having a station in that area.

“Number one, it helps in their pocketbooks, because this is saving them money by putting this station up. And then of course it’s also a community thing. Bringing people together for common calls and it helps build comradery,” Atkinson said.

Construction on the fire station is expected to be completed by the end of the year. For more information about volunteer fire programs in Dorchester County, click here.

