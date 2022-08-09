SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pet Helpers takes in beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Pet Helpers is preparing to find homes for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility.

Rescuers removed nearly 4,000 beagles from the Virginia property that reportedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers staff members drove to Virginia Friday night to pick up the puppies the shelter will care for.

When they returned to the Holy City, the puppies received a medical assessment, were microchipped and cleaned. Shelter staff will continue to monitor and evaluate the puppies for any signs of illness or behavioral problems before they go to temporary foster homes.

Pet Helpers Shelter Manager Alexis Caul said beagles in such facilities have typically never seen sunlight, been outside, or ever even seen the real world.

“It’s also unfortunately just survival of the fittest,” Caul said. “Like I said, there are so many animals and not enough resources at all times so it’s important that we get them into the correct places and shelters and homes to be able to provide for them appropriately.”

The beagles will be available for adoption on Aug. 20 at the Pet Helpers facility. Those interested in adopting them should visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

Staff members say though they only received puppies this time, they expect to be transferring some adult beagles in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee

Latest News

Dorchester County deputies have responded to a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center.
Police respond to incident in Dorchester County neighborhood
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police respond to incident in Dorchester County neighborhood
The College of Charleston has taken a much more individualized approach in COVID-19 guidelines...
College of Charleston takes on more lenient COVID-19 guidelines
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: College of Charleston takes on more lenient COVID-19 guidelines