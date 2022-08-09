Pet Helpers takes in beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Pet Helpers is preparing to find homes for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility.

Rescuers removed nearly 4,000 beagles from the Virginia property that reportedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers staff members drove to Virginia Friday night to pick up the puppies the shelter will care for.

When they returned to the Holy City, the puppies received a medical assessment, were microchipped and cleaned. Shelter staff will continue to monitor and evaluate the puppies for any signs of illness or behavioral problems before they go to temporary foster homes.

Pet Helpers Shelter Manager Alexis Caul said beagles in such facilities have typically never seen sunlight, been outside, or ever even seen the real world.

“It’s also unfortunately just survival of the fittest,” Caul said. “Like I said, there are so many animals and not enough resources at all times so it’s important that we get them into the correct places and shelters and homes to be able to provide for them appropriately.”

The beagles will be available for adoption on Aug. 20 at the Pet Helpers facility. Those interested in adopting them should visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

Staff members say though they only received puppies this time, they expect to be transferring some adult beagles in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.