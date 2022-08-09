SC Lottery
Police respond to incident in Dorchester County neighborhood

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses are reporting a large law enforcement response in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County deputies have responded to the scene in the area of Old Trolley Road.

Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said his officers responded to a request for assistance from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not yet provided details on what is happening. Drivers should avoid the area or expect potential delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

