SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) released its list of the most common complaints consumers reported in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year.

Officials said the SCDCA received 3,977 complaints and saved consumers $1,844,612 in 2021.

Among these complaints, vehicle complaints were the most common for the fifth year in a row, according to officials. They added that they took 622 complaints about vehicles in 2021, a 10.7% increase from the year before.

Here is a look at the other top complaints.

# Type of complaint # of Complaints Taken 1 Vehicles 622 2 Real Estate Transactions 597 3 Contractors 331 4 Utilities 295 5 Landlord/ Tenant 260 6 Debt Collection 232 7 Internet Purchases/ Services 214 8 Finance 178 9 Medical 169 10 Store Purchases 91

According to officials, these numbers were part of the data featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) annual Consumer Complaint Survey Report. The report showed insight into the 280,413 complaints filed with 23 consumer protection agencies across the country.

Anyone who needs to file a complaint can find more information at consumer.sc.gov.

