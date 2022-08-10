SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Apparel company fined for removing ‘made in China’ tags, adding fake ones

Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.
Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Trade Commission fined an apparel company based out of Utah for falsely claiming that their clothing is made in America.

The agency said Lions Not Sheep Products LLC removed tags showing their apparel was imported from China or other countries and replaced them with fake tags that said “Made In The USA.”

Lions Not Sheep is an online retailer of T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets.

The FTC slapped the company’s owner with a $211,335 fine and ordered the company to stop making bogus claims about its products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump arrives for testimony in New York investigation
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Actor and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner, left, speaks to a family impacted by the...
Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky flood survivors
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill., on...
Inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high at 8.5%