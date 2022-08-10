SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of...
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
Erica Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move.
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that...
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of...
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
Jeron Laren McCants, 34, will face multiple charges after escaping from custody and leading...
Man charged after chase through Dorchester County neighborhood in stolen truck

Latest News

FILE - Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The...
‘The Snowman’ children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
Through the grant, the three organizations will develop the Lowcountry Careers Collaborative in...
Three Charleston organizations awarded grant to address barriers to better the healthcare system
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Three Charleston organizations awarded grant to address barriers to better the healthcare system