Berkeley Co. Schools to put one-cent sales tax on November ballot

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to ask voters for a one-cent sales tax referendum.

The tax will help the district pay for capital projects like school construction, something the district has struggled in the past to fund. The district has previously had to raise the millage rate for property owners or issue bond referendums to raise needed money.

District leaders say they do not want property owners to have to continuously foot the bill for school improvements and additions.

Berkeley County School Board Chairman David Barrow said the sales tax, if passed, would bring an estimated $40 million to $45 million each year for the district to build three new schools, renovate current schools and upgrade high school athletic facilities.

“It’s not just Berkeley County residents that are going to fund this. In fact, we’ve researched, and about 30 percent, at least, of the funding for the penny sales tax will be from people who don’t even reside in Berkeley County,” Barrow said.

He said the district’s current budget is operational and does not include money for capital projects.

Cindy Fisk, who retired in June as a Berkeley County teacher, said she will be voting in favor of the sales tax.

“We have to have safe buildings for our children,” she said. “Even in another school I used to teach in, I had a leak that always came down my wall, and then it grew mold on the carpet, so these buildings need to be maintained.”

She says the sales tax could also help expand some schools to address overcrowding for the approximately 37,000 students enrolled in the district.

“I know one year I had like 36 kids. I only had 30 desks,” Fisk said. “I had kids sitting on the floor. They didn’t even have desks.”

Barrow says the sales tax could be a way the district keeps up with the county’s continued growth.

“We’ve got make sure that we’re doing our job as board members to satisfy the needs of a growing Berkeley County, and this is critical. We have to do this,” he said.

If voters pass the sales tax during November’s election, the district says it would run for the next seven years and would go into effect in the beginning of March.

